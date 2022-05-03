- In case you somehow missed it, Politico obtained and published a leaked draft majority opinion on Monday, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, framing why the Supreme Court must overturn Roe v. Wade. The leak is without precedent in modern times, and it could be aimed at drumming up public protest in order to sway one or another of the justices against Alito's opinion. [Politico]
- Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of the draft, but he says it does not represent a final ruling or opinion. Trying to navigate the political outrage and upheaval that overturning Roe will cause, Roberts says the leak will be investigated, but the court is in for an intense two months ahead. [New York Times]
- California was among the states to immediately commit to protecting the right to an abortion on Monday, with Governor Gavin Newsom proposing an amendment to the state constitution. "We are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution," he said. "We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves. Women will remain protected here." [KRON4]
- The San Mateo County judge in the wrongful death suit brought by the mother of Keith Green, which "Hillsborough heiress" Tiffany Li agreed to settle out of court, has ruled that the settlement amount for Li's two daughters will not be kept under seal. Li's attorneys filed a motion in March to have the amount kept secret, claiming anti-Asian bias in the media among other concerns. [ABC 7]
- The fourth homicide in the last six months happened on Sunday on the same stretch of Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, and City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas is calling for an end to the "senseless" violence. [KTVU]
- The Biden administration says that Brittney Griner, the WNBA player detained at an airport in Russia in February over traces of cannabis oil in cartridges, is being wrongfully detained. [Associated Press]
