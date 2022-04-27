- This is why we can't have nice things! A signature piece of public art outside the Chase Center, artist Olafur Elliason's Seeing Spheres, was recently vandalized and the mirror surfaces on the spheres were cracked, necessitating expensive custom repairs. [Chronicle]
- What's this, good news from the hotel sector? The CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns more hotels in San Francisco than anyone else, says he's been hearing "the city is cleaner, it feels safer, it’s active" this year, and hotel occupancy is up three-fold since January. [SF Business Times]
- Downtown SF could be in for some serious traffic Wednesday night with both the Warriors facing off against the Denver Nuggets in a potentially decisive Game 5 in a playoff series at Chase Center, and the A's are playing the Giants at Oracle Park. [SFGate]
- A 20-year-old suspect in an April 12 carjacking in the Tenderloin was arrested after being pulled over in a traffic stop in the Bayview and then attempting to flee from police. [CBS SF]
- A bomb threat called in Wednesday morning to the Safeway store in Guerneville has been deemed a possible "swatting" incident, meant to draw out a large law enforcement response. [KRON4]
- The House of Representatives subcommittee on the COVID crisis released a report today showing that the Trump administration illegally approved the use of a CARES Act loan to a trucking company for long-term capital investments. [KTVU]
- The media award nominations are out from the James Beard Foundation, and Bay Area nominees include Chronicle critic Soleil Ho; Mister Jiu's chef Brandon Jiu, for the cookbook Mister Jiu’s in Chinatown: Recipes and Stories from the Birthplace of Chinese American Food, co-authored by Tienlon Ho; and Bay Area chef and author Bryant Terry for Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora. [Eater]
- The Chronicle's new associate restaurant critic, Cesar Hernandez, says that Matt Horn's new fried chicken spot, Kowbird, hasn't quite "come together" as a full-fledged restaurant, and that "Horn seems not to have spent enough time in the studio trying to perfect his idea for a follow-up smash" to Horn Barbecue. [Chronicle]
Photo: Kyle Fritz