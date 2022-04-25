There were four separate shooting incidents over the weekend in San Francisco's Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods, though none of them were fatal.

The first shooting occurred late Friday, as the SFPD tells KRON4, near the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street. An argument reportedly led to a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting at a fleeing victim. It's not clear if the victim was injured, and the SFPD is apparently still trying to identify the victim, but an arrest was made of a shooting suspect.

The second shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Harriet and Howard streets in SoMa. This shooting also reportedly stemmed from an argument, and the extent of the victim's injuries has not been publicized.

SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted this shooting occurred outside a memorial.

A third shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Geary, which Vaswani said was possibly gang-related.

Then, at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, there was yet another shooting near Ellis and Hyde. In that incident, a victim was shot at by a suspect or suspects in a vehicle.

No arrest has been made in that shooting.

Also, overnight on Sunday, there were two stabbings — one on 9th Street near Market, in which an arrest was made, and another near U.N. Plaza in which no arrest was made.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson