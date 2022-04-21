- BART reversed itself late Wednesday and said you don't actually have to wear masks. BART is aligning, for now, with the California Dept. of Public Health, after initially announcing early Wednesday that masks were still required, and the BART board is considering reversing once again next week. [Chronicle]
- The Kristin Smart murder trial will happen in Monterey County. The judge in the case ruled last month that defendants Paul and Ruben Flores likely could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County, the home of Cal Poly, where Paul Flores is suspected of killing Smart in his dorm room in 1996. [Associated Press]
- A 52-year-old man, Anthony Gray, made his first court appearance Wednesday for a Monday fatal stabbing in which he allegedly drove to Stagg High School's parking lot and fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl. [KTVU]
- That lawsuit in which the City of San Francisco is suing Walgreens and Purdue Pharma, among others, over the opioid crisis kicks off in federal court on Monday. [CBS SF]
- The New York Times interviewed Kin Khao and Nari chef-owner Pim Techamuanvivit about her habit of live-fire cooking of oysters up in Tomales Bay. [New York Times]
- A Florida bride and her caterer have been charged with lacing wedding food with cannabis and getting all the wedding guests extremely high without their knowledge. [CNN]
Photo: Casey Horner