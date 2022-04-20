There was a homicide Tuesday night in San Francisco's Fillmore District, which has not seen a homicide in three years.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., a 30-year-old man was fatally shot on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street in the Fillmore District, according to KPIX. The shooting occurred at the northern end of the Buchanan Mall urban greenbelt, per the SFPD. The image above shows that a sign posted at the Buchanan Mall playground indicates that the area is under video surveillance.

The victim was reportedly still alive when medics arrived, but later died at the hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

This is San Francisco's 14th homicide of the year, marking a slight uptick in the homicide count to date compared to 2021. As of this time last year, 10 people had been killed in SF.

This was the first fatal shooting in the Fillmore since March 2019, when multiple people were shot outside the Fillmore Heritage Center during a memorial service for a notorious neighborhood character and self-described pimp and "drug kingpin." One man died in that shooting, 25-year-old Mister Dee Carnell Simmons III of San Leandro. A 27-year-old man who was just passing through the area was also paralyzed from the waist down by a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that Simmons had instigated the conflict by brandishing a firearm during the funeral for the late Ron Newt.

In 2020, then 26-year-old Jamare Coats, and then 28-year-old Robert Manning, were both indicted for murder in federal court. Both are said to have been members of the notorious Mac Block gang, which operates in the Fillmore.

In September 2021, a fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of Grove and Webster at the edge of the Fillmore neighborhood, in Hayes Valley.

Anyone with information about the Buchanan Street shooting on Tuesday is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.