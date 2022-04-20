- OK, the mask fight ain't over: the Department of Justice has filed a notice of appeal at the federal court in Tampa where that Trump-appointed judge on Monday ruled that the CDC can't dictate mask-wearing. [Associated Press]
- AND, the California Department of Public Health just announced that it is aligning with the federal government, and that Monday ruling, which means Californians DON'T have to wear masks on public transit or in transit hubs. [Chronicle]
- If you're going anywhere near Stanyan Street or that end of Golden Gate Park, be warned that you will run into a whole lot of stoners — and be warned that bus service is being re-routed throughout that area of the Haight.
UPDATE: Reroutes for the 7, 33, 37, 43, and 66 are now in effect. For details: https://t.co/IFlgbGHAZ2 https://t.co/C1X8F67weF— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 20, 2022
- Onetime Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson is in Golden Gate Park today helping to promote a new social media app called Relevnt. [KRON4]
- Two men suspected in the October 2020 shooting death of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in front of his San Mateo home that also seriously injured his 2-year-old son were arrested Monday in different states. [KRON4]
- The sanctioned tent encampment — or Safe Sleeping Village — for the homeless at Civic Center is being disbanded ahead of Pride celebrations in June. [SF Standard]
- The family of Mario Gonzalez, who was killed one year ago by Alameda police, held a vigil in his memory on Tuesday. [KRON4]
Photo: Elsa Olofsson