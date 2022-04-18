- A tent fire at Church and 15th streets in San Francisco spread to a nearby building Monday morning. The one-alarm fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. and spread to a three-story building that includes addresses 1999 15th Street and 301-303 Church Street, and residents were evacuated as a precaution. [CBS SF]
- A one-alarm fire broke out and was quickly contained at an apartment building at 370 Turk Street in the Tenderloin on Sunday. [KRON4]
- A person walking on the 101 freeway in Mill Valley was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night. [CBS SF]
- Four people were stabbed early Sunday at the intersection of Hyde and Eddy streets in SF, with one suffering life-threatening injuries. [KTVU]
- Oakland police took to social media Sunday to intensify their search for Laron Gilbert, who is a suspect wanted in connection with the November murder of security guard Kevin Nishita. [CBS SF]
- Two gay dads say their children were verbally assaulted by a raging man on an Amtrak train from Los Angeles to the Bay Area — and the man screamed that the kids were stolen and that their dads were pedophiles. [ABC 7]
- Over 8,000 nurses working for Sutter Health are planning a one-day strike today over safety protocols and staffing levels. [Bay City News]
- Like many churches around San Francisco, Grace Cathedral held its first in-person Easter mass in three years on Sunday. [KRON4]
- Following outcries from fans, Taco Bell is bringing the Mexican pizza back to its menu. [KRON4]
Photo: SFFD/Twitter