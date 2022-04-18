- Sherri Papini, the Redding area woman who admitted to making up a story about being kidnapped in 2016 while she was actually off with an ex-boyfriend in SoCal, officially entered her guilty plea today in federal court. Papini is likely to spend eight to 14 months in prison — the low end of the recommended sentencing for her crimes — following a plea deal announced last week. [ABC 7]
- An arson suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot two weekends ago. Authorities in San Jose will be giving more details in the case at a Tuesday morning press conference. [NBC Bay Area]
- Speaking of the high drama happening in Vallejo city government, a bomb threat forced an evacuation at Vallejo City Hall on Monday afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
- 26-year-old Christian Ricardo Vargas has pleaded no contest to the murder of a man and his daughter in a DUI crash in Pittsburg in April 2021. [Bay Area News Group]
- 27-year-old Mark Estrada of Oakland has been sentenced to 50 years to life for the 2015 murder of Hayward police Sgt. Scott Lunger. [Bay Area News Group]
- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Monday about the reports of Senator Dianne Feinstein's declining mental fitness, and she said the president continues to have confidence in her and she is a longtime friend. [Chronicle]
- Former SF first lady, Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and a former member of the Trump presidential campaign, met Monday with the January 6th committee. [CNN]
- 4/20 this year in San Francisco is going to be a strictly 21-and-over affair, with IDs and vaxx cards being checked at the gate. [Hoodline]
- The new male peregrine falcon residing on the UC Berkeley Campanile tower has been given a name via public vote: Alden, after Alden Miller, a former director of the campus's Museum of Vertebrate Zoology. [Berkeleyside]
- San Francisco plant-based chicken nugget startup Nowadays just closed a funding round and is plotting a new production facility somewhere in California. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Nomadic Julien