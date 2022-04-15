- Eataly is getting ready up to open its massive Italian food mecca at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair center. The Eataly food marketplace intends to hire more than 300 employees to work at the new location, which is set to open in a few months. [Hoodline]
- After being in lockdown Friday, Novato High School was given the all-clear after a bomb threat was issued this afternoon. The on-site bomb-trained canine and handler didn't find any evidence of either bombs or any materials used to make them present on the campus; all students and staff are described as being safe. [ABC7]
- Five Oakland cops were found by a judge to have been wrongly fired in the 2018 fatal shooting of a homeless man. Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch sided with the officers Thursday, after they filed a legal complaint after losing their jobs; the judge found that city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and that they should have been able to keep their jobs. [Mercury News]
- A 30-year-old man was arrested after "exposing and touching himself" (read: masturbating) in front of a female rideshare driver earlier this week in San Mateo. [KRON4]
- This $26M mansion listed at 2698 Pacific Avenue— one of the most expensive home listings currently in San Francisco — shockingly can't seem to find a buyer. [Chronicle]
- The most recent police reports now put the civilian death toll in Kyiv at over 900 individuals. [NYT]
- Alas, the U.S. could wind up looking like Europe in the next few weeks as the BA.2 surge continues to spread in areas in the country with comparable levels of immunity seen in some European countries: “We could have a substantial surge here,” notes infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/GerardoBrucker