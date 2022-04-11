- A 564-foot cargo ship was adrift about 7 miles off Point Reyes and unable to properly anchor on Friday and Saturday before getting help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Singapore-flagged ship experienced engine trouble on Friday and was loaded down with 800 containers, and the Coast Guard was having trouble getting tugboat tow lines to it due to rough seas. [Associated Press]
- While the Bay gets a smattering of rain, the weather system is brining some spring snow to the Tahoe area. The Tahoe Basin is expected to see up to eight inches, while high elevations could see over a foot. [Bay City News]
- ICYMI, a massive fire destroyed most of the piers and burned silos full of petroleum coke at the Port of Benicia on Saturday, and the Mercury News has a series of photos.
- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times but has survived following an incident linked to a public argument in Emeryville on Saturday night. [East Bay Times]
- With its new six-part series "Saving San Francisco," NBC Bay Area has given Bay Area residents, especially those who live outside the city, further reason to rant on social media about why SF has gotten so terrible. [NBC Bay Area]
- Steph Curry is being evaluated today, and he may or may not have healed his sprained foot ligament enough to return for the first Warriors playoff game. [Chronicle]
Photo: Rinson Chory