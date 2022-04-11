A 15-year-old girl from Antioch who was visiting a friend in East Oakland was fatally shot Saturday night, and in separate incidents eight other people were shot and injured in the city over the course of the weekend.

Unfortunately it's another Monday in which we have multiple shootings to report on in Oakland from the weekend. And in just one seven-hour span between Friday night and Saturday morning, five people were shot in separate incidents, as KTVU reported. Those incidents happened on the 7900 block of Hillside Street, the 2300 block of 94th Avenue, the 1600 block of 96th Avenue, the 1200 block of International Boulevard, and the 2100 block of Lakeshore Avenue — on a cul de sac next to Lake Merritt that has become rife with shootings in the last year. In all five shootings, male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Scarily, the young man shot on Lakeshore says he was just walking on the street and heard gunshots, and looked down to see that he had been shot.

Bay Area News Group reports that the Hillside Street shooting may have been connected to a collision between two cars, but the wounded man was uncooperative with police. Two men were seen running from the scene.

The most tragic incident happened Saturday night around 7 p.m., on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. As KTVU reports, details are slim, but police said a shooting occurred at a home on that block, and the only person injured was a 15-year-old girl who was a guest at the home. She was shot at least once, and later died at the hospital Sunday morning.

According to Bay Area News Group, police have said there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing, and no further explanation has been provided. No arrests have been made.

This was Oakland's 34th homicide of the year to date, compared to 42 homicides at this same time last year.

On Sunday night, there was another spate of shootings in Oakland in which two women and one man were injured in the same 40-minute period.

The two women, ages 30 and 35, were reportedly in a large group of people gathered at 14th and Harrison streets at about 11:52 p.m. Sunday. As Bay Area News Group reports, a fight broke out in the group and the two women suffered gunshot wounds. Police say the women drove themselves to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was shot and injured in a moving vehicle on the 3600 block of Fruitvale Avenue about 40 minutes earlier, at 11:12 p.m. Police say that the man was a passenger in a car driving in the Dimond District when another car pulled up alongside him and someone inside started firing. The driver in the victim's car was not injured, and drove the victim to the hospital.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images