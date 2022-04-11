- Cleve Jones says he will vacate his Castro residence after all, rather than put up a fight with a new landlord and then have to live below her. Jones had initially said he would vacate the 18th Street apartment, but then held a rally and suggested he wanted to fight his virtual eviction. [Chronicle]
- A member of the Gilroy City Council, Rebeca Armendariz, has been cited by the city for having allowed and helped facilitate a Halloween party last year where underage drinking and a fatal shooting took place. Armendariz can not be removed from office, but the mayor issued a statement suggesting "only the voters have the power to remove a council member from office." [CBS SF]
- Days before his trial was set to begin, an accused murder suspect has taken a plea deal in Oakland. 21-year-old Trevor Simpson has plead out and will now serve as the star witness in the trial of former co-defendant William Hommert, who is accused of murdering 24-year-old Lance Barr in an October 2020 shooting in Oakland's Dimond District. [East Bay Times]
- Authorities in Sonoma County are on the hunt for a missing two-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her 21-year-old mother, who does not have custody. [NBC Bay Area]
- More rain may be in the forecast for Thursday, but it won't be a very significant amount. [Chronicle]
- Another pop-up cocktail bar boondoggle for the Instagram set is coming to SoMa next week: Neverland, a Peter Pan-inspired bar where you get two (probably mediocre and weak) drinks for $45, and it will stick around for a month. [Eater]
- Condor Airlines has just announced the launch of a non-stop flight from SFO to Frankfurt, Germany — the first route Condor has ever had out of SFO. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Maria Jesus Errazuriz