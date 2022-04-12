- The search for a missing Mill Valley woman ended with her being found deceased in her car. 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was found by searchers Tuesday in a remote, wooded area of Kentfield, and there were no immediate signs of foul play. [CBS SF]
- A 68-year-old San Rafael man died in a freak dirt-biking accident in Mendocino National Forest on Sunday. Rex Brian Powell was dirtbiking on trails with his son near Middle Creek Campground, north of Clear Lake when he stopped short, was thrown from the bike, and was impaled on a stick in some bushes. [Press Democrat]
- A man fatally shot last week in Oakland has been identified as a security guard at a transitional housing site for the homeless, Mandela Community Cabins. [KTVU]
- The owner of a music studio that sits across the street from a West Oakland homeless encampment shared video with KTVU of a man smashing up a car with a pickaxe after some sort of dispute. [KTVU]
- An orphaned and "extremely emaciated" mountain lion cub was found in San Mateo County and brought for treatment at the Oakland Zoo. [Chronicle]
- There was a very scary and bizarre sounding mass shooting on a subway train in New York City this morning in which at least five people were injured, and the train car filled with smoke, possibly from some kind of incendiary device. [CNN]
- BART police are consequently conducting high-visibility patrols Tuesday morning throughout the system, out of caution. [KRON4]
- Stanford basketball player Lexie Hull was just selected as a first-round pick in the WBNA draft to play for the Indiana Fever. [KRON4]
Photo: Jim Harris