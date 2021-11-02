- The victim in a Halloween house party shooting in Gilroy has been identified by family members as 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias. The shooting occurred on the property of a city councilmember, Rebeca Armendariz, and one of the suspects is her second cousin, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon. [Chronicle]
- A tiny-home village next to Lake Merritt in Oakland is nearly set to welcome 65 new homeless residents. The housing will provide a new temporary form of shelter that is being experimented with in multiple Bay Area cities. [NBC Bay Area]
- Students at Pittsburg High School in the East Bay protested on Monday over what they say was too lax of a punishment for a boy who wore a KKK hood and robe as a Halloween costume. The student was suspended for a few days, but the protesters believe this was a hate crime that deserved stiffer penalties. [KTVU]
- Yahoo Inc. announced Tuesday it had pulled all of its services out of mainland China. The announcement came as China's Personal Information Protection Law went into effect on Monday, which limits what information companies can gather and sets standards for how it must be stored. [Associated Press]
- Marin County plans to vaccinate most 5- to 11-year-olds in the county before the holidays. [CBS SF]
- Legal analysts don't all agree on whether things look all bad for Elizabeth Holmes, two months into the Theranos fraud trial. [East Bay Times]
- Noted vaccine skeptic, actress Kristy Swanson of Buffy the Vampire Slayer film fame, has been hospitalized with severe COVID. [New York Times]
- The jury has been seated in the homicide trial of teen vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin. [Associated Press]
- Bravo has announced the first international Housewives spinoff, The Real Housewives of Dubai. [Vulture]
Screenshot via Earthcam