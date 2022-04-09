- SF's night of one-of-a-kind, in-person performances again graced SFMOMA Friday after a years-long hiatus. A colorful crowd of people gathered last night as San Francisco’s biggest art celebration and SFMOMA’s largest fundraiser for the first time since 2019; the event was held virtually in 2021 after being outright canceled in 2020; and an estimated 1,200 guests turned out across seven floors and helped SFMOMA raise $2M in funds. [KPIX]
- Three baby house finches in the Bay Area that were orphaned in a nest built inside an equestrian helmet were recently rescued. According to the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA, the trio of incredibly small three-week-old birds will be cared for by staff until they're old enough to survive on their own, and then they'll be returned to the wild. [KRON4]
- Noodle Fest is coming back after almost a decade on Saturday, April 30, when the same North Beach-Chinatown noodle wars of past years will be held; no appetite will be left unsatiated. [Hoodline]
- This Bay Area grandmothers' guide on how she entertains her two-year-old grandson while he is in town is absolutely wholesome content. [Oaklandside]
- Don't forget to register for SFMOMA's Soapbox Derby at McLaren Park tomorrow, which will kick off at 10 a.m.! [SFMOMA]
- Fun fact: Hawksbill sea turtles — one of the most at-risk of extinction sea turtle species known to science — are bioluminescent (their shells will glow in the presence of black lights), and they're experiencing a boom in population growth. [Mongabay]
- And, of course, Amazon is now looking into overturning the historic unionization of workers at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, claiming that the process was "tainted." [Yahoo! News]
Photo: Getty Images/popp-design