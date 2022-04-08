- A former Bay Area teacher was charged by Contra Costa County prosecutors Friday — with 29 counts of child molestation. 35-year-old Anessa Paige Gower, whose bail is set to nearly $2M as of publishing, was arrested by Richmond police officers, and she is currently behind bars in the Martinez Detention Facility jail; Gower was a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy and, per case prosecutors, “engaged in numerous acts of a sexual nature with minors between 2021-2022,” and the cases involved seven minors, so their identities are being withheld. [KRON4]
- The 24-year-old Texas man who allegedly beat and carjacked an Oakland man Tuesday apparently also had his young daughter with him at the time. Alameda police said the criminal's 3-year-old daughter was unharmed during the incident and was later taken into protective custody by authorities; Hal Vinson, the carjacking suspect and girl's father, has been charged with second-degree robbery and cruelty to a child by endangering health; Vinson is currently booked at the Santa Rita Jail, unable to meet his $160K set bail amount. [East Bay Times]
- This spicy caesar salad at Rose Pizzeria looks hella good. [Eater SF]
- The Fillmore District is getting a new upscale Indian eatery soon. [Hoodline]
- After 33 years on Valencia Street, the late-night pizza joint Arinell Pizza is at risk of closing amid slow business and dwindling funds from previous PPP loans. [SFGate]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff is getting some heat after saying the following about the A's move to Las Vegas: "You’ve got to be much more environmentally focused when you are developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas." [Hoodline]
- Don't forget that T4T — El Rio's day-ish party dedicated to trans individuals and allies — will kick off again this Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. [Mission Local]
- At least 50 civilians were killed in the bombing of a train station in Kramatorsk — an eastern city in Ukraine — and at least another 100 people were injured; Moscow is denying responsibility for the attack. [New York Times]
- ICYMI: Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for the next ten years (which will now inevitably become a revolving joke made at Academy Awards ceremonies for the ensuing decade). [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/yhelfman