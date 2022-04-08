- A three-alarm fire in Duboce Triangle early Friday morning has displaced five people. The fire broke out at 141 Noe Street, at Henry, the building with Sushi Urashima on the ground floor, and extinguishing it involved around 100 firefighters. [Hoodline]
- There was a small fire next to Baker Beach on Thursday afternoon. The grass fire was causing a lot of smoke in the area, and impacting the beach parking lot. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco investment firm is looking to turn Tahoe's 60-year-old Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore of the lake, into the “most luxurious and exclusive family lifestyle community to date.” The plan is to make Homewood a private club, with the ski mountain only accessible to homeowners in the development or guests at a private resort. [Chronicle]
- The man who was fatally shot next to Lake Merritt on Wednesday has been identified as 33-year-old Devon West. He was reportedly assaulted, robbed, and dragged by a car before being shot in the chest. [KTVU]
- An elderly woman was held at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery in SF's Ingleside neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, but she was not injured. [CBS SF]
- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Twitter account was hacked Thursday by some NFT peddlers. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 55-year-old Solano County man has received a sentence of 27 years to life for an assault and robbery at a pot grow in rural Vacaville in 2017. [Bay Area News Group]
- Oakland's Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider spoke to ABC 7's Reggie Acqui this week about her visit last week to the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility. [ABC 7]
Photo via Citizen app