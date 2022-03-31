Amy Schneider, the openly trans Oakland resident who made history earlier this year with her 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, made an appearance Thursday in the White House Press Briefing Room to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility.

In contrast to the horrific, discriminatory laws being passed by Republican state legislatures around the country, President Biden today announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering trans acceptance, in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. These include measures aimed removing barriers to entry for government services for trans Americans, improving data representation for transgender people, and aiding mental health for trans youth. The White House also announced today that the federal government will now officially accept "X" in the gender field of U.S. passports for those who prefer it over "F" or "M", starting in April.

And while it's not clear if Schneider will get an actual audience with the President today, she was invited to make an appearance and answer questions in the Press Briefing Room, and she reportedly met with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as well.

I know I haven’t been posting a lot on here, but I’ve been traveling all over the country these past few weeks. This morning, for instance we’re getting ready to visit, well…



THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!



It’s hard to believe this is really happening pic.twitter.com/YurSKx4sdP — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022

When asked by reporters what the goal of her visit today was, Schneider replied, "The White House was good enough to invite me here and be visible, I suppose."

She added, "I'm just really honored to be here and really grateful... that trans people are being celebrated in a place like this."

Amy Schneider (@jeopardamy) visits White House Press Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/2Rvu2AwvhT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2022

A reporter also asked Schneider what she thinks about the anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ laws being passed in various states, and she replied, "They're very scary."

Schneider said, in particular, that laws targeting healthcare for trans youth are especially troubling, because "those are life-saving treatments, and these bills will cause the deaths of children."

She also noted that her "Tournament of Champions" appearance on Jeopardy! will be airing in November.

When asked by another reporter about what she hopes her White House visit will accomplish, Schneider said, "Just the same thing that I’ve been accomplishing which is just, again, being a trans person out there that isn’t monstrous, that isn’t threatening, and is just a normal person like we all are. So the more people like me can be seen, the harder it is to sustain the myths that are kind of driving a lot of this hate and fear."

Schneider became the winningest female contestant in Jeopardy! history in January, ending a 40-game winning streak with one of the highest winning totals of all time, $1,382,800.

Within weeks we learned that Schneider had left her job as a software engineering manager, and would be devoting her time to a more public life — in addition to working on a book. Mostly all we know now is that she has a Hollywood agent.

Also, last month, Schneider announced on Twitter that she is engaged to her girlfriend Genevieve.

Perhaps the Biden meeting is happening... an hour ago she posted that she was waiting and "hanging out" in the Secretary of War Room at the White House.

Hanging out in what is apparently the Secretary of War Room. The US hasn’t had a Secretary of War for decades, but if we ever have one again, their office is still ready I guess pic.twitter.com/STAQO2jLfW — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022

