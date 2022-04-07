- It was hot today. How hot was it? San Francisco had its hottest day in more than six months. Temperatures broke all-time highs for the date in Santa Rosa, Oakland, San Jose, and Gilroy, but a cold front is expected to sweep in late Thursday night or Friday morning. [Chronicle]
- SF Department of the Environment director Debbie Raphael has resigned after news broke that she solicited a $25,000 donation from Recology. Raphael is now the eighth high-ranking City Hall official to resign since the Mohammed Nuru scandal broke, and pro tip to high-level city administrators… maybe lay off asking Recology for five-figure donations for awhile? [SF Standard]
- Since a new male has joined Berkeley falcon Annie in their webcammed nest, naturally, there is a naming contest underway for him. Much like they have naming contests when the chicks hatch, Cal Falcons is accepting name submissions now, will compile the finalists Monday, and the final vote will be Wednesday, April 13. [@CalFalconCam via Twitter]
Well, New Guy seems to be settling in quite nicely on top of the Campanile, so we figured it was time to give him a real proper name. We're going to be running a modified version of our chick naming contest. pic.twitter.com/aVySDh9xHE— CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) April 7, 2022
- A child kidnapping suspect from Solano County was arrested Wednesday after an armed standoff with police in Pleasant Hill, and it was apparently the second time the suspect had tried to kidnap the same child. [KPIX]
- A 42-year-old Eureka woman was nabbed for a Santa Rosa bank robbery, after claiming she had a bomb, and Santa Rosa police also charged her with fentanyl possssion. [KRON-4]
- Longtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville has been charged with two misdemeanor DUI charges after his December 30, 2021 arrest incident. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: @gcmak via Unsplash