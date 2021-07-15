A Napa woman who told patients at her naturopathic and homeopathic medicine practice that the available COVID-19 vaccines had "toxic" ingredients in them now faces federal charges for falsifying vaccination cards. And she's the first person in the country to face federal charges for such a scheme.

Dr. Juli A. Mazi, who the Napa Valley Register says is a state licensed naturopathic doctor who recently relocated to Napa, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters. The criminal complaint details how three separate complainants reported Mazi to federal authorities, all of whom were related to or acquainted with someone who received "homeoprophylaxis" pellets from Mazi that she purported to give "lifelong immunity" to COVID-19.

via the Justice Department

With the pellets, which she would also allegedly sell over the phone via phone appointments and ship across state lines, there came a document in which Mazi lays out the cuckoo-crazy pseudo-science behind these fake immunization pills, and instructions for filling out one of the partly blank CDC vaccination cards that she also allegedly enclosed. The cards included lot numbers for two Moderna doses which the patient was instructed to assign dates to based on when they took her pellets.

Mazi claimed that the pellets contained a "very minute amount" of the coronavirus which would confer "innate immunity" to who ever took the four doses — which cost $243 total. And in the complaint, there are transcripts from recorded calls that several prospective patients had with Mazi in which she admits that her fake vaccine cards are not exactly kosher, but she seems to seriously believe that her pellets are just as good if not better than the approved vaccines?

"Even though it’s more than an ethical stretch that I’m happy about, I am just stepping up to the plate to offer these," Mazi allegedly said of the cards.

via the Justice Department

As the New York Times reports, Mazi now faces up to 20 years in prison and fines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Evidence from Mazi's Square account suggests she pulled in $221,817 in 1242 transactions from January 2020 to May 21, 2021, though it's not clear how much of this was from COVID consultations and pellet sales. She allegedly claimed to have had the "remedy" for COVID from the beginning of the pandemic, long before the vaccines became available.

What's more is that these "homeoprophylaxis" pellets apparently made people sick! One of the complainants who spoke to the feds said that their roommate took the first dose and "reportedly described her/his symptoms as gastrointestinal discomfort and an overall feeling of being unwell."

Mazi's website is still live, and it says that she received her doctorate from the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland — which is a real, accredited place and they also offer a doctorate in acupuncture.

It sounds as though Mazi may have started getting nervous about her whole scheme, because one of the complaining informants reports receiving their pellets with a blank vaccination card — with instructions on how to fill it out, but not partially filled out as other patients had previously received. Special Agent Victoria Schwarz, with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General who signed the criminal complaint, says that, "In this affiant’s training and experience, fraudsters frequently attempt to conceal and disguise their scheme by removing their name from documentation that could identify them or connect them to the scheme."

And, Schwarz says, as part of the investigation, she uncovered evidence that this was "an expansion of a scheme involving purported homeoprophylaxis immunizations for other diseases." Schwarz also spoke to a charter school in Ukiah where a student reportedly presented a vaccination card in August 2020 showing suspicious dose spacing for some other FDA-approved vaccines that are required for students under California law.

"This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about F.D.A.-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk," said Lisa O. Monaco, deputy attorney general, in a statement.

Photo via Mazi's website