- Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. The House Speaker is reportedly asymptomatic, but she joins a cluster of cases among top government figures, and she attended two events with President Biden on Tuesday and Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night on the same cul de sac of Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue that has been the scene of two other recent homicides. The victim was shot multiple times at 8:53 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lakeshore, very close to where multiple shootings happened in November and December. [East Bay Times]
- The DEA is now warning of "mass-overdose events" from accidental fentanyl ingestion, most likely from fentanyl-laced cocaine. Following the deaths of three people in a San Francisco apartment and similar events around the country, the DEA is expanding a warning that it previously issued back in September. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a highway shooter driving a dark gray 2015-2017 Honda Civic sedan with dark tinted windows who allegedly shot at a Lexus on Highway 1 on Monday. [Mercury News]
- The Napa Valley school board has fended off an effort to ban "all future mask mandates." [CBS SF]
- Healdsburg's former Chief of Police Kevin Burke was found dead in his home Tuesday at the age of 55 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. [Bay City News]
- An auction of 1,500 items from Betty White's estate, including Golden Girls memorabilia, is happening later this year. [KRON4]
