San Francisco police responded to a report of three bodies located on the 3400 block of 19th Street Saturday around 7:52 a.m.; though emergency responders were on-site to offer medical aid, all three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

In what seems to be multiple fatal drug overdoses, all of the three victims —two men and a woman — were believed to be in their thirties. According to the Chronicle, the deaths appear to stem from each individual ingesting cocaine laced with a certain amount of fentanyl. This claim, however, has yet to be confirmed by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's office. Two of the victims lived in the house where the bodies were found; another individual was also found in the home suffering from an overdose, but was "present and survived."

3 people just died from OD (according to SFFD cocaine laced with fentanyl) on 19th St in the Mission. The tragedy of this crisis knows no bounds. We must do everything in our power to save people from this deadly epidemic. — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) March 5, 2022

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronan was debriefed on the tragedy by San Francisco firefighters, saying how "awful" the current overdose crisis is in San Francisco — "the tragedy of this crisis knows no bounds."

“We need to be hitting [the drug overdose crisis' from every angle,” Ronen said in a Tweet Saturday morning. Ronen has previously shown her support in creating a multi-prong strategy to address the health crisis, which would includes operating safe consumption sites, having Narcan — a nasal narcotic overdose treatment meant to be used in emergency situations — widely available, and offering drug testing strips that people can use to mitigate the risk of accidentally consuming fentanyl.

The death of these three individuals comes just a week after a 16-year-old was found deceased in SoMa having apparently died from a drug overdose, as well.

At least 46 deaths related to drug overdoses have been confirmed so far in 2022, which follows last year's 650 drug overdose-related fatalities documented in San Francisco.

The investigation into the three deaths remains open, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

Image: Getty Images/kali9