- A man and a woman were shot and injured on the 1300 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Oakland's Lake Merritt just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. The shooting came just days after a woman was fatally shot on the same street while sitting in a vehicle. [Chronicle]
- Sutter Health admitted Tuesday that it had given the incorrect vaccine dosage to 14 children aged 5 to 11 over the weekend at its Antioch clinic. Sutter Health was advising the parents that the children's side effects, including fever and arm soreness, could be greater as a result of getting more than the recommended 10 micrograms per shot. [CBS SF]
- Customers and neighborhood homeless people have been especially brutal and threatening with staffers at Mission District porn shop Mission Secrets. Staffers say they are regularly threatened by people in the shop when they ask them to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination to use the back area. [Mission Local]
- Racist graffiti found outside a store in Oakland's Chinatown is being investigated as a hate crime. [CBS SF]
- A jewelry store in Concord was "cleaned out" Monday by smash-and-grab thieves. [KTVU]
- A new poll finds that 72% of Americans plan to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with just their immediate household. [The Hill]
- There's been a new COVID outbreak at the Santa Cruz County Main Jail and dozens of inmates are being quarantined. [ABC 7]
- The 49ers beat the Rams in Monday Night Football, and they're now just a half game from securing a playoff spot. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Priyanka Sethy