- It looks like we're in for another round of unusually high temperatures next week across the Bay Area. Following last month's local heat wave, inland parts of the region can expect to see temperatures in the upper 80s starting Tuesday, with the highest chance for record-breaking heat forecasted for Thursday — which will bring temperatures somewhere between 10 to 20 degrees above average— according to the National Weather Service. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco division of the FBI is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. In tandem with the Crescent City Police Department, the agency is seeking any information that may lead to the finding of one Katuana Nateya Whisenant, who may have been traveling with a man in a 1993 Toyota sedan — the car's license plate reading 3FKR698 — in the Santa Rosa area on Wednesday; Whisenant was first reported missing on July 23, 2021. [KRON4]
- A Los Altos High School student has allegedly died from accidental fentanyl poisoning. [ABC7]
- The Mission District's otherworldly cocktail bar Asiento will be closing for good tonight after 11 years in business, though its owners promise a "rebrand" in the coming months. [Hoodline]
- If you're in Tiburon today, the Richardson Bay Audubon Center on Greenwood Beach Road is hosting its Wildcare’s Family Nature Day... where you can meet a giant tortoise and get a crash course on identifying local birds. [KRON4]
- Sure, San Francisco has a phenomenal selection of Italian eateries to choose from — but so does the South Bay. [Hoodline]
- Even though the U.S. has rejoined the Paris Agreement — the international accord established in 2016 designed to tackle the climate crisis— its goals can't be reached without honoring and protecting Indigenous lands and cultures. [Mongabay]
- Russian troops are continuing to pull back from Ukraine's capital city; there also leaving with them a literal minefield of yet-detonated weapons that has created a perilous situation for civilians. [Associated Press]
