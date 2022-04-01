- The Van Ness BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lanes open for service at 10 a.m. today after something like 30 years of construction, and there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony near City Hall at 9 a.m. It's not an April Fool's joke! It's really happening! [SFist / CBS SF]
- A shooting outside of a San Jose high school on Thursday morning led to a shelter-in-place order for students in their classrooms. The suspect, who was taken into custody, was a 16-year-old Yerba Buena High student, and the victim, another 16-year-old, suffered a non-life-threatening injury. [CBS SF]
- A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed by a van in Oakland's Chinatown earlier this month, and his family is seeking justice. [KRON4]
- Mayor London Breed's Tenderloin emergency declaration and subsequent law enforcement push seems to have quieted down some daytime drug activity, but it's still chaos in the Tenderloin at night. [Chronicle]
- The Sierra snowpack, after little snow and a lot of warm weather in February and March, has hit its lowest level for this time of year in 70 years, at just 39% of normal for the end of winter. [Bay Area News Group]
- Oakland's elite Head-Royce School is in a NIMBY battle of its own as it seeks to expand classroom space on eight adjacent acres it owns, in order to enroll 300 more students in the next 20 years. [Chronicle]
- Chronicle critic Soleil Ho has done a taco tour of Wine Country, and listed out her favorites. [Chronicle]
- Former San Francisco chef Daniel Humm, now the Michelin-starred chef of Eleven Madison Park in New York, is apparently "hot and heavy" with Demi Moore. [Bay Area News Group]
