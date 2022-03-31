- The Van Ness BRT grand opening is finally tomorrow morning — Are you feelin’ it? I’m feelin’ it! — and tonight they are lighting up those wild and crazy bus shelter sculptures in a ceremony that will be livestreamed. The lighting ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, and can be viewed live or on demand afterward on the SFMTA Muni Instagram and Twitter pages. [@sfmta_muni]
- The oldest national park ranger in America, dearly beloved East Bay icon Betty Reid Soskin, has retired at age 100. Soskin was not a lifer at the National Park Service, she was hired at age 84 at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park, but her perspectives on Black women’s experiences in World War II were invaluable. [Chronicle]
- The post office branch at SFO closed permanently today, likely because the airport feels they can use the space more productively. No one will lose their job, because it's the US Postal Service obviously, but some San Bruno and Millbrae residents are pretty bummed. [KGO]
- Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to launch a nationwide campaign to turn public sentiment against TikTok, and deflect antitrust talk about itself. [The Hill]
- The widely anticipated plant-based, casual spinoff of Michelin three-star SingleThread in Healdsburg, Little Saint, now has an opening date of April 22. [EATER SF]
- Wow you’ll never believe this, but Nancy Tung, who got creamed by Chesa Boudin in the 2019 DA race, is interested in the job if he gets recalled! Boy I just didn’t see that coming at all. [SF Standard]
Image: @themcny via Unsplash