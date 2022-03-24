Accused of punching and pummeling police during the January 6 Capital insurrection, (former?) Mill Valley resident Evan Neumann has been granted asylum with Russia ally Belarus.

About a month and a half after the January 6 insurrection attempting to overturn the 2020 election, the Department of Justice indicted a fellow named Evan Neumann on more than a dozen charges, including punching police, and smacking them with metal barricades. Neumann promptly disappeared to Europe on an alleged business trip, as reported by BuzzFeed, who described him as “handbag manufacturer from Mill Valley,” and during this trip he sought asylum in Belarus. The feds hit him with more charges in December, and the FBI whipped up the wanted poster seen below.

But the feds may not get their man, as the Chronicle reports that Neumann has been granted asylum in Belarus. “On Tuesday, he was granted asylum in Belarus, according to Belarusian state-owned television station BelTA,” according to the Chronicle.

The New York Times actually found the video, and the Putin-allied Belarus state TV station played the event up as a press-friendly ceremony. “Belarus is very nice and I feel safe in Belarus, especially compared to my compatriots in America,” he says in the video.

This is a far cry from the bravado Neumann claimed on January 6, as his criminal complaint from the Justice Department describes his words from that day as such:

At approximately 1:45 pm, NEUMANN removes his gas mask and begins speaking directly at the line of officers, including J.M. NEUMANN says that J.M is “defending the people who are going to kill your fucking children . . . they are gonna kill your fucking children, they are gonna rape them, they are gonna imprison them, and you’re defending the people that are going to do this to your children.” NEUMANN then continues to verbally abuse J.M and the other officers. NEUMANN also refuses orders by police to move away from the barricade, telling the officers “no, you can’t tell me what to do, you piece of shit.”

At approximately 1:55 pm, NEUMANN, who has again removed his gas mask, resumes berating J.M., stating that the officers “kneel to Antifa because they’re little bitches,” and saying that J.M. has “no pride, no honor, you’re nothing.” He then threatens J.M. that the officers will be “overrun” by the crowd, and says “I’m willing to die, are you?”

Just for kicks, we looked up Neumann’s handbag label and it appears to be this brand called Aslaen Vaugn. According to something called the A’ Design Award & Competition, which he apparently entered, his previous business experience includes founding an “avalanche control devices” company called Avy Blasters, and co-founding Global Matchmaking, an “international dating service based out of Kiev and San Francisco.”

