- Unionized steelworkers at Richmond's Chevron refinery are going on strike today. The strike was called Sunday night after the union voted down a recent contract proposal. [CBS SF]
- HIV/AIDS activists are rallying at San Francisco City Hall on Monday to urge the Department of Public Health to refocus efforts on HIV after the pandemic. The department, once laser-focused on HIV, has let the priority slip in the last two years when it comes to early testing and treatment of the disease, especially among the homeless population. [NBC Bay Area]
- There were two shooting deaths linked to sideshows in Oakland over the weekend, the first around 3 a.m. Saturday. A second shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at a separate scene on 18th Avenue. [KRON4]
- One person died in Healdsburg Sunday morning following a brief high-speed chase by CHP. The driver of a Mercedes was reportedly traveling at over 100 mph, and was spotted by patrolling officers who gave chase, and shortly after the vehicle exited onto rural roads at Dry Creek Road, it crashed into a tree. [KTVU]
- The SFPD is investigating a car-to-car shooting in the Bayview on Saturday afternoon that left one person with a non-life-threatening injury. [KRON4]
- Service on BART's Red Line remains suspended today with no estimate for its return, and riders to/from Richmond are being asked to transfer to the Orange Line. [CBS SF]
- Real estate investors make up a generally small percentage of the competition in the Bay Area residential market, however in a couple of zip codes, including Atherton in San Mateo County and Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, investors bought up a considerable number of homes during the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin today, and Republicans are already making clear that they're going to be as dickish and political as possible before confirming Jackson for a third time for a judicial job. [New York Times]
- Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with a "flu-like" infection over the weekend, but his symptoms are abating and he's expected to be released home soon. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jack Sloop