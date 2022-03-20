CHP pulled over Lamar Thorpe, the mayor of Antioch, Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Thorpe was later cited with a DUI and though he posted a video on Twitter Saturday apologizing for his actions, he's staying guarded on specific details, heeding "advice of counsel.”

On average, California DMV records show that around 225,000 DUI-related charges are issued across the state on an annual basis. Antioch Mayor Lamare Thorpe recently found himself included in that statistic after he was stopped by CHP Friday evening.

<

“Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I’m deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment and I hope you can forgive me,” he said in a video uploaded to Twitter — seemingly reading from a pre-prepared statement positioned off-camera. As KTVU reported, there were no collisions or injuries involving Lamare's DUI citation.

Per the Chronicle, Thorpe was elected mayor of the NorCal city of 111,000 residents in 2020; Thorpe previously served as a city councilman, where he spearheaded progressive initiatives, including police reform. However, the newspaper noted that Thorpe has as of late become a focal point of a recall effort... where some Antioch residents have accused him of disrespecting people who don't side with his ideas during City Council meetings.

Related: Of Course SFPD Is Doing DUI Checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day

Photo: Screenshot via Twitter