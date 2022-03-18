- Santa Clara County Fire issued an advisory for areas of Campbell and Los Gatos Friday in response to a four-alarm fire burning at a vacant 50,000-square-foot commercial building. The large structure, which is located at the area of Dell Avenue and Knowles Drive, began burning this morning at about 10:17 a.m., causing multiple road closures and a general frenzy on Twitter; Santa Clara County Fire has said that smoke will be visible throughout the Bay Area for some time as the fire burns off, which will affect the air quality of the immediate vicinity of the fire; no evacuation orders have been ordered, and no injuries have been reported. [Mercury News]
This time lapse video from an @AlertWildfire camera in the San Jose Foothills gives an idea of the scope of the fire continuing to burn in @CityofCampbell and its impact on air quality. This fire is still burning. Willing to share video/images? Pls email to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/tTTV6RCqtK— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 18, 2022
- A Caltrain struck and killed someone trespassing on the tracks in Menlo Park this morning. The transit agency reported the collision around 10:36 a.m. Friday on the tracks between Encinal and Watkins avenues; 68 passengers were reportedly on board at the time of the collision and none of them were injured. [ABC7]
- The Tenderloin Linkage Center closed today to make time for scheduled maintenance and improvements. Located at 1178 Market Street, the center — which offers services and resources to unhoused residents, as well as providing basic necessities like food, clothing, and hygiene services — will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m. and will resume normal operating hours/days throughout next week, as well. [NBC Bay Area]
- Daniel Cooper — a public health professional from North Carolina who oversaw supportive housing and housing voucher programs encompassing around 500 housing units in Mecklenburg County — has been appointed Oakland’s homelessness administrator. [Oaklandside]
- There's now a PayPal option (on both the mobile app and desktop website) that allows users to send money to Ukrainian relief efforts. [KPIX]
- Maybe treat yo' self this weekend to the prime rib Benedict and steak and eggs (with red chimichurri) at Izzy's Steakhouse for brunch. [Eater SF]
- Otherwise unscathed regions of western Ukraine, areas where people have flooded into seeking shelter and humanitarian aid, have been increasingly targeted by Russian military this week. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @sccfiredept