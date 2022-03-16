- The Oakland Police Department today announced murder charges against three suspects in the November shooting of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita. Nishita was shot in the course of a robbery while he was working for a TV news crew, and police made two arrests in December. Those suspects, who have not been named, are being charged, and a third suspect remains at large. [CBS SF]
- Warm weather is coming back next week with possible 80-degree temps in the forecast, and before that we should see a cold front and some light rain this weekend. The National Weather Service tweeted that there's "a lot riding on the Saturday rainfall forecast to at least keep the start of fire season in check." [Twitter / Chronicle]
- The A's stadium plan at Howard Terminal along the Oakland Estuary has been dealt yet another blow, as a committee just voted against recommending that the a state commission approve the plan. The Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted 5-4-1 to recommend against allowing the project to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, which will take its final vote on the project in June. [Bay City News]
- The SFPD today announced an arrest in a strong-arm robbery last week on Howard Street that left the victim injured. [CBS SF]
- Oakland police said they'd arrested two out of five people involved in a burglary of a cannabis dispensary on East 10th Street Monday night. [Bay City News]
- A 17-block "Yellow Brick Road" project, for the kids, has gotten the Board of Supes' OK for the Tenderloin. [Hoodline]
- Tenderloin vintage shop Vacation has relocated to North Beach after 10 years. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- It's St. Patrick's Day tomorrow, and downtown sandwich shop The Sentinel is giving away 50 free corned-beed sandwiches starting at 11:30 a.m. [Eater]
- The U.S. Senate has approved permanent Daylight Savings Time, which if it gets approved by the House and signed by President Biden, will mean that we'll only "fall back" and "spring forward" one more time and then be done with this clock-changing bullshit. [Reuters]
Photo: Darwin Bell