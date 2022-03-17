- Well that was quick! Days after the Warriors were briefly "whole" again, Steph Curry is now out "indefinitely" with a foot injury following a game against the Celtics at Chase Center last night. [East Bay Times]
- KPIX dropped in on Pacific Cocktail Haven on Nob Hill Wednesday evening, just as it reopened after a fire last year. Kevin Diedrich's acclaimed bar is now just two doors down from its original location. [CBS SF]
- A woman in Millbrae said she was assaulted, robbed, groped, and threatened with being sexually trafficked by a man who was quickly arrested early Wednesday after the incident occurred. [CBS SF]
- The family of a 41-year-old woman who overdosed on fentanyl while in custody at Santa Rita Jail last year is suing Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern for a list of civil rights violations and wrongful death. [KTVU]
- The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old child, after it sounds like the girl ran away from her family when they informed her they were moving out of the state. [KTVU]
- The Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) trains won't be getting a planned fare hike, as the board has just voted to extend a promotional fare rate of $1.50 per zone traveled through the end of summer. [Bay City News]
- Pomet, a new farm-to-table restaurant on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, is actually owned and operated by a farm. [Hoodline]
- The acting sheriff of Del Norte County in Northern California has resigned after accusations of fraud relating to his stated permanent address, which may not have been his permanent address. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
- Feckless, unscrupulous Senator Lindsay Graham apparently talked about using the 25th Amendment to get Trump out of office after January 6th, according to a new book, before he went back to golfing with him. [The Hill]
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images