- The San Francisco DA's Office is dropping the fourth use-of-force charge against SFPD Officer Terrance Stangel, after a jury on Monday failed to convict or acquit on that charge. The DA's Office says it will officially drop the charge at a hearing on Monday — and this follows a hearing yesterday in which the judge snapped at the prosecution over the delay in dropping the charge. [KTVU]
- In her State of the City address today, Mayor London Breed insisted that ongoing development in Mission Bay is a great sign, and "This doesn’t happen in a city that’s dying; it happens in a city that is growing and thriving." [Examiner]
- A Brentwood K-9 that ripped the scalp off a woman during a December 2020 arrest had a similar bite incident the year before. [ABC 7]
- Some residents in the small town of Point Reyes Station in West Marin are fighting against light pollution, and pushing to make the area a Dark Sky Reserve where artificial light is only used when needed. [CBS SF]
- The Environmental Protection Agency has, under President Biden, officially restored California's ability to set its own tough emission standards, after Trump took it away. [Chronicle]
- The Giants and other MLB teams likely won't play full seasons, as the league has just canceled all games through April 13 as negotiations with players continue. [ABC 7]
Photo: Alena Egorov