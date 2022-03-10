- A Black trans woman whom friends said had been possibly kidnapped in San Francisco and was in danger has been found. A frenzy of media stories Wednesday driven by a viral social media campaign by the friends ended with a text to KTVU saying only "We found her." [KTVU]
- One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday afternoon in SF's Bayview District, on Newcomb Avenue. No arrests have been made. [KRON4]
- Two men died in a late-night shooting Wednesday at a Jack in the Box in Oakland, on the 2400 block of International Boulevard. This brings Oakland's homicide count for the year to 19 so far. [KTVU]
- The New York Times has picked up the story about the fight between UC Berkeley and the Berkeley neighbor group over the school's enrollment cap. [New York Times]
- Some dangerous, gusty winds are blowing across parts of the Bay Area, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph, and a high wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. [ABC 7]
- More than 300 teachers in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District in Sonoma County are going on strike today. [KRON4]
- The Coast Guard was called in to rescue one individual Wednesday on a marine vessel that capsized about 200 yards off the St. Francis Yacht Club in the Bay near SF's Marina District. [KRON4]
- The Feb. 2020 death of a former Department of Homeland Security official Philip Haney, from a gunshot wound in a vehicle at a park-and-ride outside Sacramento, has been officially ruled a suicide, after years in which it was the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories (Haney was a vocal critic of Obama's anti-terrorism policy). [Associated Press]
- For the first time in more than 50 years, and after a whole lot of gerrymandering, there will be an equal number of congressional districts in the U.S. that lean Democrat as there that lean Republican. [New York Times]
Photo: Wei Ho