The jury in the historic trial of a San Francisco police officer for the excessive use of force used to detain a suspect says it has reached verdicts on two of four counts, but they've been sent back to deliberate further.

SFPD Officer Terrance Stangel has been on trial since early February in the controversial 2019 beating of domestic violence suspect Dacari Spiers near Fisherman's Wharf, and jurors have been in deliberations since last Tuesday, March 1. And on Monday morning, jurors informed the judge in the case that they had reached a verdict on two counts, but they remain deadlocked on two others.

Stangel faces four felony counts: battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority.

As KTVU reports, Judge Teresa Caffese ordered the jury to continue deliberating, during what is the fourth day of deliberations. Caffese reportedly questioned the foreperson as to whether he believed the jury could reach a verdict on the two remaining counts, and despite sending an earlier note about the difficulties the jurors are having, the foreperson said he believed they could.

The votes were reportedly 11-to-1 on count No. 3 and 9-to-3 on count No. 4, but they did not disclose which direction the jury is leaning.

Jurors have reportedly reached verdicts on the charge of battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon — in this case, a police baton.

The case, the first in which an SF cop is facing felony charges for forcibly detaining and injuring a suspect in the line of duty, is an important one for District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his pledge to hold unnecessarily violent police officers to account. In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Young contended that officers did not recognize Spiers "as human," and she suggested that Spiers being Black figured into the officers' decisions on that day in October 2019.

"It’s common knowledge that tall, dark Black men are often associated with menace," Young told the jury, and she argued that "nothing justified" the multiple blows that Stangel delivered with his baton once Spiers was already on the ground. Spiers would end up suffering a broken leg as well as other injuries, and he was never charged with any crime.

Officers arrived at the scene believing a domestic abuse situation was occurring, however they had no visual evidence of this themselves, and Spiers' girlfriend, Breonna Richards, testified at trial that Spiers was never violent with her and she would have told officers if he was roughing her up.

The case has caused a rift to grow between the SFPD and the DA's office, in particular after a DA's office employee testified that colleagues had instructed her to remove evidence of Spiers' abuse — a statement from a 911 caller about what they saw — from his arrest warrant. The judge ruled that this evidence was redundant and not relevant to this case, but the uproar surrounding this led to SFPD Chief Bill Scott announcing a withdrawal from an agreement with the DA on the investigation of use-of-force cases.

Another officer testified in the case that police on the scene declined to interview two eyewitnesses who could potentially have corroborated the domestic violence claim.

Stangel's defense, all along, has been that Spiers and his girlfriend are lying, and that Spiers put up a significant fight that required the officers to take decisive action to subdue him. Stangel testified in his own defense that he "believed every single baton strike at the time was necessary."

Separate from this trial, the City of San Francisco has moved forward with a $700,000 settlement for Spiers in a civil case.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images