- President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at 6 p.m. PT Tuesday, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and our Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. He is expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, inflation, COVID-19, and the fact that he is not Donald J. Trump. [CNN]
- Major League Baseball has officially “canceled” Opening Day 2022, as players reject the owners’ so-called “best and final offer.” There will obviously be an Opening Day at some point eventually, but the first two series are officially canceled. For the Giants, that means their earliest possible regular season opener would be Friday, April 15, at the freshly renamed Cleveland Guardians. [ESPN]
- KTVU reporter Rob Roth is retiring after 38 years, with his final broadcast on the evening news tonight. Mayor London Breed had kind send-off words for Roth Tuesday, saying, “We just want to express how much we appreciate you, your objective reporting, the stories, your commitment to San Francisco, sending your kids through the public school system, your love for the city, but also your way of bringing the news to us in a way that we would understand.” [@robrothKTVU via Twitter]
- The same teen who was tracking Elon Musk’s private jet now has an account tracking Russian oligarchs’ private jets, on the account @RUOligarchJets. [The Hill]
- After Eater SF and SFGate both confirmed that Outer Sunset Chinese food joint Yan Yan Seafood Restaurant would soon be closing, Hoodline discovered that their last day was yesterday, and Yan Yan is now permanently closed. [Hoodline]
- The Bernal Hill Rock is now painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, along with messages that translate to "Glory Ukraine" and "Russian ship, go fuck yourself!" [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist