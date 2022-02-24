Schlok's, a much-awaited new brick-and-mortar bagel shop for a popular pandemic pop-up, is finally opening next week after a number of delays.

SFist last expected to see Schlok's open at 1263 Fell Street in February, but co-owners Zack Schwab (who also co-owns Pacific Heights spot The Snug) and James Lok say they're just another example of how the city's reams of red tape can cost small businesses precious dollars before they can even open.

Scklok's made an appeal to fans on Wednesday, posting about their predicament on Instagram.

"We are ready for you, but the Department of Building Inspections requested a three-sentence statement from our structural engineer, which we submitted on February 7th," the owners wrote. "We have been waiting for them to process this one-page document so we can get our final sign-off to open. It’s an excruciating delay after months of delays due to Omicron. For those eagerly anticipating our opening, thank you for all the encouragement, and we are just as frustrated as you are."

As the Chronicle reports, the three-sentence statement seems to have had something to do with a door they installed? It's not clear. But DBI had to sign off on said door, and they couldn't schedule their final health inspection until they had that sign off. So, it's dragged on.

But, after telling everyone to email Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Dean Preston, they announced that they got their green light from the city as of late Wednesday. And, they tell the Chronicle, March 2 will be the official opening date.

Schwab said that Mayor Breed's Prop H, which was meant to streamline some of the permitting process for small businesses like his, likely helped a bit. "But I think the issue was Prop. H only gets you so far," Schwab tells the Chronicle.

Expect your chewy bagels and house-cured lox starting next week. And then, in a couple of months, there will be even more bagels to seek out in the Inner Sunset when Midnite Bagel opens on Irving Street.

Photo courtesy of Schlok's