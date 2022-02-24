- There are 10,000 people of Ukrainian descent in the Bay Area, many of whom joined a solidarity rally with Ukraine outside SF City Hall today, and they’re understandably worried for the safety of their families amidst the Russian invasion. Some report their Ukrainian relatives are heading for refugee camps outside the country, others say family are heading for bomb shelters, and others are staying put, but local Bay Area Ukrainians say they hear the eerie sound of bombs when speaking to their relatives back home. [Chronicle]
- After Tuesday’s school board meeting devolved into chaos and had to be rescheduled to today, the board is now meeting and discussing whether they will approve hundreds of layoffs. The meeting started this afternoon at 3 p.m., and the board is discussing whether to approve the 400 preliminary layoff notices that have been sent to teachers and other staff. [Examiner]
- Though beloved dive bar Lucky 13 closed in December 2020, its highly recognizable sign has found a new home on the walls of Bender’s Bar & Grill in the Mission. The Lucky 13 sign takes its place among the signage from other defunct legends like Leather Tongue Video, Annie’s Social Club, Cat’s Head BBQ, the Brown Jug Saloon, and Big Nate’s BBQ. A few Lucky 13 bar stools made the move too! [Hoodline]
- Google is bringing back its shuttles, gym access, and at-work massage amenities in hopes that workers will want to voluntarily start showing up at the Mountain View offices again. [Reuters]
- Juanita MORE! is regaled with another mural, this one honoring her and David Glamamore, as the Emperor and Empress of the Imperial Court of San Francisco. [Chronicle Datebook]
- NFL fans with way too much time on their hands are actively cooking up scenarios where Tom Brady un-retires and comes to play for the 49ers. [NBC Sports]
Image: Joe Kukura, Hoodline