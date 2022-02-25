- A fire broke out Friday morning in San Francisco's Fillmore District, in a row of apartment buildings on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street. It's not yet clear how large or damaging the fire was, but the SFFD said there were "multiple rescues" and there's now word that one person died in the fire. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- That spate of anti-Semitic flyers linking Jews to a pandemic conspiracy, found in bags of rice and usually thrown from moving vehicles, has hit Marin County now as well. The flyers have been seen in Southern California, in Palo Alto, and in the Berkeley Hills, and now in Tiburon and Novato. [CBS SF]
- Police in Pittsburg say they shot and injured a man who was having a mental health crisis, and who exited a hotel room after a 19-hour standoff holding a knife over his shoulder. [Chronicle]
- Hundreds took part in a demonstration in front of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, in solidarity with Ukraine, against Putin's invasion. [48 Hills / Patch]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has charged two hospice clinics in Southern California with fraud in a scheme to put non-terminal patients in hospice and charge Medicare. [East Bay Times]
- The CDC is expected today to make an announcement broadly easing mask guidelines nationwide. [ABC 7]
- President Joe Biden has announced his nomination to fill Justice Breyer's Supreme Court seat, and it's Ketanji Brown Jackson of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, whom Biden nominated last year to replace Merrick Garland on that court — and who has had bipartisan support in two previous Senate confirmations. [New York Times]
