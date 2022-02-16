- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin is dismissing the charges against the female suspect in the property crime case where her DNA from an old rape kit was used to ID her. It's an example of "fruit of the poisonous tree" when it comes to evidence, Boudin says. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed said she'll begin interviewing candidates for the three soon-to-open school board positions once election results are certified in about three weeks. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle did a little survey outside of several Bay Area grocery stores and found that fewer than 10% of shoppers chose to go maskless today, the first day that the mask mandate was lifted. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom just nominated Patricia Guerrero of San Diego to the California Supreme Court, and if confirmed she would be the first Latinx woman on the court. [ABC 7]
- A team of Stanford researchers has identified parts of California that are "double hazards" when it comes to wildfire vulnerability. [ABC 7]
- Uber has revealed a way to see how many bad ratings you've received. [KRON4]
- It's been a long two years without the grandaddy of local food-truck shindigs, but Off the Grid is returning at Fort Mason starting April 1st. [Hoodline]
- The CDC now has figures on Omicron hospitalizations of children. [Mercury News]
- UC Berkeley is tearing down one of its ugliest building, Evans Hall, because retrofitting it would be too expensive. [Hoodline]