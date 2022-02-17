- San Francisco school board member Faauuga Moliga just submitted his resignation, effective immediately, after voters on Tuesday elected to recall him and two other board members. Moliga said this was in order to have his seat filled more quickly, but Mayor London Breed said she had not begun interviewing potential candidates for the three seats she will need to fill. [Chronicle]
- Marin County just lifted its drought-related water-use restrictions, saying its reservoirs have been sufficiently replenished. The county was the first in the Bay Area to institute water restrictions last April. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Assemblymember Phil Ting just announced proposed legislation to decriminalize jaywalking. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person died when their car swerved off Highway 1 in Jenner and rolled down a steep hill on Wednesday morning. [CBS SF]
- Maya Angelou's son, Guy Johnson, died at his home in Oakland on Wednesday. [KRON4]
- Bay Area Catholic schools have seen a jump in enrollment after years of decline, as more parents pull kids out of public schools. [KTVU]
- The parents of a young man who was killed in San Francisco in 2008 by some suspects who were trying to steal his bicycle in the Richmond District, 23-year-old Jordan McKay, are pressing for the cold case to get more attention. [KTVU]
- A court just sentenced private equity investor John Wilson of Massachusetts to 15 months for his actions in the Varsity Blues scandal, the longest sentence for any parent who paid large sums to guarantee their kids admission to elite colleges. [New York Times]
Photo: Dan Gold