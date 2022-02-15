- Gavin Newsom has nominated the first Latina to the California Supreme Court, 4th District Court of Appeals Justice Patricia Guerrero. An Imperial Valley native, Guerrero started as a grocery store employee, did her undergrad at UC Berkeley and got her law degree from Stanford, then served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California before moving on to the Appeals Court. [NBC News]
- Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight in the recall the school board race, but your June 7 ballot will contain a measure that intends to limit all this the recall-mania. The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon approved placing a measure on the June 7 primary ballot that would not allow recalls until the candidate had been in office at least 12 months, and not allow recalls within 12 months of that candidate’s regularly scheduled reelection. [Chronicle]
- A 31-year-old mother and four-year-old child died by drowning under circumstances deemed unusual on Saturday in Blackhawk. When police arrived at the home just before 3 p.m. Saturday, 31-year-old Llaneth Chavez was still in the pool, but her daughter was already on the way to the hospital, and police have a few questions on exactly how that came to happen. [KTVU]
- Moonlight and Green Book star Mahershala Ali just bought a $1.2 million bungalow in Oakland’s North Hills, and here’s a photo gallery of this very impressive pad. [Dirt]
- After Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan’s tragic death in November, Oakland Councilmember At-Large and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan announced Tuesday that she’s running for that vacant seat. [@DarwinBondGraha via Twitter]
- In a profile of the delightful Mission District bar the Phone Booth, SFGate tells us the tale of the time Mark Zuckerberg went there. SPOILER: He was a dick, he had an entourage, and his entourage were also all dicks. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist