- A neighborhood group called Open the Great Highway filed a legal complaint to make the Great Highway permanently open to cars, but a judge threw it out Thursday. San Francisco Superior Court Richard B. Ulmer ruled that this matter is not for the courts to decide, since city agencies and the Board of Supervisors are already hashing it out on their own. [Chronicle]
- Turnout looks terrible for Tuesday’s recall the school board election and AD-17 special election, as less than 20% of voters have returned their mail-in ballots thus far. Contrast this to the Gavin Newsom recall election, when more than 45% of SF had voted by a similar point before Election Day, and draw your own conclusions about who benefits or gets screwed by dismally low turnout. [SF Elections]
- Salesforce has a new 75-acre ranch in Santa Cruz County for their company retreats, but it’s only temporary while they plan to build a large-scale retreat center somewhere else. They call their redwood forest getaway a “employee gathering center,” and will include “guided nature walks, restorative yoga, garden tours, group cooking classes, art journaling and meditation." [SF Business Times]
- A large encampment fire broke out Thursday morning near Silver Avenue and I-280, and while trees were damaged, no structures were affected and no one was hurt. [KPIX]
- Senator Amy Klobuchar just introduced a bipartisan she co-authored called the Social Media NUDGE Act, which aims to add government agency oversight to how Facebook’s algorithm works. [The Verge]
- Another San Francisco Walgreens is closing, this one at 141 Kearny Street (at Sutter), and it’s last day is February 22. [SFGate]
Image: bernalhillrock via Instagram