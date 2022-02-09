The proprietor of the renowned Creme Brûlée Cart drizzled the Precita Park area with a big ol’ free pancake party, and he’ll flap your jacks with a follow-up party this Saturday.

We’ve been following the exploits of the Creme Brûlée Cart since 2009, when the artisan brûlée proprietor on wheels first started popping up in San Francisco parks. Now more than ten years later, the cart has closed and the flow of gourmet custard stopped in 2016. But Creme Brûlée Cart guy Branson Kimball got a wild hair and decided to just throw a giant free pancake party near Precita Park last weekend. The party attracted nearly 75 neighbors, according to KGO.

In 2009 I started The Creme Brûlée Cart based on 2 beliefs I had:



1. San Francisco was the most beautiful city in the world.

2. If I came upon a creme brûlée cart in the streets or parks of said gorgeous city, it would make me very very happy. pic.twitter.com/ZoNOYmjqmr — the creme brûlée cart (@cremebruleecart) December 10, 2021

Powered by flour and flyers, Kimball donned his wacky chef hat and drew a crowd with a pile of more than 125 pancakes.

San Francisco is in a bad way. Vibes are all effed up. I can’t do much to solve the problems here, but I can make pancakes. So I hung up fliers all over the neighborhood and made pancakes. Over 75 people came and over 125 pancakes were eaten. Here’s what I learned: 👇 pic.twitter.com/EnGKW8tL7g — the creme brûlée cart (@cremebruleecart) February 3, 2022

“I was just looking to connect with people,” Kimball told NewsNationNow. I was trying to find the lowest common denominator, something that no one can be mad at and I figured pancakes was the way to go.”

It was my pleasure! I had a lot of fun and now my daughter thinks I’m cool! At least for the next couple of days… https://t.co/8TL2UFqBnv pic.twitter.com/fV2hpojyDl — the creme brûlée cart (@cremebruleecart) February 8, 2022

The pancake party has drawn all manner of media attention, including television coverage, clearly to the delight of Kimball’s young daughter. “That’s Daddy! That’s Daddy TV!” she exclaims in the video above.

Yes, young lady, that is Daddy TV.

Pancake fanatics will get another chance this coming Saturday, February 12, when Kimball will do it all again. Another pancake party from 9-11 a.m. on Alabama Street between Cesar Chacez and Precita Avenue, and you can follow the dedicated Twitter account @pancakeswfrnds for more information.

Image: @cremebruleecart via Twitter