- California's statewide indoor mask mandate ends February 15 now that the Omicron wave is ebbing, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything for the Bay Area. Governor Gavin Newsom said that vaccinated people could now take masks off in many indoor settings, but LA County is going its own way and local counties should be making their own announcements soon. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- The SFPD is investigating two separate shootings on Saturday — one on Upper Market near Douglass Street around noon, and the other was a drive-by in the Bayview around 8 p.m. Two people were injured in the earlier shooting, and officers recovered a gun from a vehicle at SF General, presumably while one victim was being treated; the second shooting left a 49-year-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries. [CBS SF]
- Fox News pundit and Sanfranciscko author Michael Shellenberger apparently really needed to see inside the new Tenderloin Linkage Center last week, and he was escorted out by staff after reportedly scaling a fence to get in. Shellenberger was irate two weeks ago that the new triage center for addicts and the homeless was allowing on-site drug use, and this is apparently happening in the outdoor fenced area that he scaled a fence to get into days later. [Chronicle]
- One person is missing and two people had to be rescued from the water at Marin's Muir Beach on Monday. [KRON4]
- BART's Orinda Station was closed Monday evening due to a medical emergency and a report of a person on the tracks. [ABC 7]
- A San Mateo County judge has granted immunity to a juror in the 2004 Scott Peterson trial who has been accused of being a "stealth" juror who was biased against Peterson because she had been a pregnant victim of domestic violence and did not disclose this in jury selection. [KRON4]
- The conservative-majority Supreme Court is again doing something racist and staying a decision by a lower court that would have forced Alabama to redraw its Congressional district maps to give Black voters more representation in the 2022 election. [New York Times]