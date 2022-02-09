- Following a dramatic debate, Oakland's school board voted Tuesday to close seven schools, and shrink or merge four more, in an effort to balance its budget. Shrinking enrollment and budget woes led to a proposal to close even more schools, but a few schools were taken off the list amid protest. [Oakland North / Chronicle]
- A 25-year-old suspect, Juan Angel Garcia, has been arrested in connection with the Oakland freeway shooting that killed former Cal basketball star Gene Ransom on Friday. Friends of Ransom say it's ironic that he was likely shot by a young man like many he had tried to coach away from gun violence in his coaching career. [KTVU / ABC 7]
- There's a messy eviction happening of about 30 residents living on houseboats, in RVs, and in trailers at Anchor Marina, on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, which was never permitted as a habitable place, now the power's been cut, and there's a squabble going on over who's to blame. [Bay Area News Group]
- The FAA has voiced objections to Sunnyvale's plans to shoo away its crow problem using lasers, saying they would be an aviation safety hazard. [NBC Bay Area]
- Attorneys for Bryan Cifuentes, the man arrested for the assault on 49ers fan Daniel Luna at SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship game, say he acted in self-defense. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Giants are making plans for a May 7 ceremony to honor Buster Posey at Oracle Park, after he announced his retirement at the end of last season. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Sean Boyd