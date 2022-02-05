- Fremont firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon outside Tesla's factory building. The fire primarily engulfed various types of packing supplies and cardboard pallets; no injuries were reported and no evacuations were deemed necessary; the cause of the fire is under investigation. [Twitter]
- CHP is investigating a deadly shooting that shut down the northbound lanes of I-880 for several hours in Oakland Friday night. CHP officials said they responded to a reported crash near the Broadway Avenue off-ramp just after 5 p.m. after an eye witness called 911 after she saw a car veering on the freeway; on-site CHP reported that the man was apparently struck by gunfire near the Broadway off-ramp, which caused his car to collide into a guardrail before coming to a complete stop. [NBC Bay Area]
- Sonoma County is set to lift its ban on large gatherings — but the county’s tourism industry is still struggling to recoup lost revenue from two years of pandemic-born restrictions. [KRON4]
- FYI: Today's the 164th-anniversary party at SF's 7 Mile House, which first opened in 1858 (when there were numbered mile houses throughout the city and peninsula); it was also a time when a horseback trip from San Francisco to San Jose took about nine hours. [Hoodline]
- As the world's ocean continues to suffer from record-breaking temperature spikes, it's becoming clear that the Medetrainina's unique, slow-growing coral reefs—marine ecosystems that are home to some of the densest populations of endemic species found anywhere in the world's oceans—are effectively collapsing under relentless heat. [Mongabay]
- North Beache's Japanese restaurant Family Cafe has apparently served its final rolls, penning a final farewell note to patrons and fans alike on Instagram... though the restaurant has teased possible future events and pop-ups in the future. [Eater SF]
- The Omicron surge saw many New York City hospitals experience Covid-19 patient counts similar to those seen during last winter's deadly Delta spike, but lessons learned throughout the past two years—like not intubating patients when possible, having learned that many people who are put on ventilators never come off, and opting to use less invasive practices when applicable—helped stave off the worst potential outcomes. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @FremontFire