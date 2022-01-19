There’s one annual arts event that’s not canceled in this January of 2021, and it's the FOG Design + Art Fair, which rolls into Fort Mason and beyond from Thursday to Sunday.

January seemed dunzo from an in-person arts event perspective, as last week’s Sketchfest SF cancellation quickly begat a slew of other Omicron variant cancellations. But now that we are literally on the eve of the prestigious Fog Design + Art Fair at the Fort Mason Center, and they still have not called it off, it’s fair to say that this 50,000 square foot art exhibition that draws 50 top galleries from around the world is going to go off — albeit with restrictions and precautionS you’ve unlikely encountered at any gallery show before.

“The precautions are part of what has to happen as a result of doing something at the tail end [of the pandemic] or at the beginning of a new variant. [But] I feel really good about it,” FOG fair founder Stanlee Gatti told the Chronicle. “There’s something to be said about the fact that every single dealer is still participating.”

The event at Fort Mason, and its many SF Art Week satellite showings across town, will of course require proof of vaccination at these largely indoor events (though proof of booster is not required). Other precautions include masks being required except in designated eating and drinking areas, capacities being lower, and timed ticketing to manage capacity size.

And the satellite events sound worth the trip, too. The Examiner’s FOG fair writeup notes the very interesting sounding “FORE-SITE Foundation’s climate change–focused exhibition ‘Lands End,’ which brings together an international roster of 26 artists in the old Cliff House building at Ocean Beach."

You, too, could be hobnobbing with Stanlee Gatti and Susan Swig at the FOG Design + Art Fair, as it’s actually a shockingly affordable event. Single day tickets are a mere $25, and that’s good for eight hours of gallery-hopping, except on Sunday when the show closes at 5 p.m. But unless you’ve already got tickets, you won’t be getting into Wednesday night’s Preview Gala, as those tickets are already all sold out.

The FOG Design + Art Fair is Thursday, January 20 - Sunday, January 23, at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd. Tickets here.

