- The tragic, early 2020 death of 19-year-old Stanford student Eitan Weiner from an accidental fentanyl overdose has now led to a wrongful-death lawsuit against the university by Weiner's parents, both longtime Stanford professors. They say this is a "last resort to seek justice," after the university and the fraternity where Weiner died have not, they said, shown any accountability or made meaningful changes to prevent future deaths. [Chronicle]
- Yet again in this pandemic, EMTs in California are complaining of having to wait outside hospitals with very sick patients due to overcrowded emergency rooms and a lack of available beds. [CBS SF]
- The discovery of a possible pipe bomb near the federal building in downtown Oakland prompted evacuations earlier today. [NBC Bay Area]
- A sleeping homeless man’s pit bull attacked and injured a security guard at the SF Main Library on Sunday, and the incident was captured on cellphone video. [KTVU]
- A 31-year-old man arrested in Pasadena for the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old UCLA student last week had a prior arrest in Daly City. [ABC 7]
- A burglary suspect on a bicycle was arrested in Palo Alto early Tuesday after a homeowner in his 70s chased the suspect with a baseball bat. [Bay City News]
- A high school student in Davis, Apurva Mishra, got a perfect score of 1,600 on his SAT, but even he says the reading sections are hard. [ABC 7]
- The Supreme Court has rejected Trump's bid to halt the release of documents relating to January 6th under the auspices of executive privilege. [CBS News]
- And if only Congress or a court would declare January 6th an "insurrection," lawmakers might able to use an obscure clause in the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump or any other insurrectionist "patriots" from holding political office. [New York Times]