- In the latest “No one wants to work” collective action, a group of 15 Noah’s Bagels employees in Vacaville all quit en masse in a viral TikTok video. You can watch the video here (it currently has nearly 6 million views) of employees quitting in protest over their manager being fired without cause. [KTVU]
- The first building in the downtown 5M development, the George, opened Tuesday, and has already received more than 1,000 applications for its 91 below market rate units. The building claims the highest percentage (30%) of middle-income, below market rate units in a market rate building city history, but even that's not enough for demand. [Chronicle]
- The House January 6 Committee has subpoenaed the phone records of Kimberly Guilfoyle, not long after we learned she was a significant fundraiser for the “Stop the Steal” rally. They also subpoenaed the phone records of Eric Trump, the first Trump family member to be subpoenaed as such, but there is of course no chance either one of them complies. [CNN]
- A 40-year-old man was shot and badly injured in SoMa armed robbery on Sunday, and two suspects remain at large. [KPIX]
- A November smash-and-grab suspect from Santa Clara sneaker store incident has been arrested, and police found he allegedl;y still had 30 boxes of sneakers and a ghost gun. [KPIX]
- Block’s CashApp is going to let you send Bitcoin to anyone in the world for free, and hey, finally there’s something you can actually do with Bitcoin! [TechCrunch]
- The SF Public Library just scored a $2 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to expand services for the incarcerated population. [Examiner]
Image: @cinegeek via Unsplash